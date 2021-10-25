CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banner Elk, NC

Monday rain in Banner Elk: Ideas to make the most of it

Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel
Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(BANNER ELK, NC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Banner Elk Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Banner Elk:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cbpnbqX00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of light rain then patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 50 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Banner Elk

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Banner Elk: Sunday, October 24: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 25: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during
Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Banner Elk

(BANNER ELK, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Banner Elk. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
BANNER ELK, NC
Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(BANNER ELK, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Banner Elk. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
BANNER ELK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Banner Elk, NC
Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel

Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel

Banner Elk, NC
214
Followers
603
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy