Monday rain in Banner Elk: Ideas to make the most of it

(BANNER ELK, NC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Banner Elk Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Banner Elk:

Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight High 63 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 33 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Chance of light rain then patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 47 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 31 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 56 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers High 50 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.