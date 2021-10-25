Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(BEAVER, WV) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Beaver Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beaver:

Monday, October 25 Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 24 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 60 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.