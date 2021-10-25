CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loxley, AL

Loxley Daily Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

LOXLEY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0cbpnTjb00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

