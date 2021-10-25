Loxley Daily Weather Forecast
LOXLEY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0