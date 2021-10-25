Loxley Daily Weather Forecast

LOXLEY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 25 mph



