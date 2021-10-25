CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, AL

Pleasant Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Pleasant Grove (AL) Weather Channel
Pleasant Grove (AL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

PLEASANT GROVE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0cbpnRy900

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pleasant Grove (AL) Weather Channel

Pleasant Grove (AL) Weather Channel

Pleasant Grove, AL
88
Followers
603
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy