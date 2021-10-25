Pleasant Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PLEASANT GROVE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
