Tarentum Daily Weather Forecast

Tarentum, PA

 7 days ago

TARENTUM, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cbpnQ5Q00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

