Tarentum Daily Weather Forecast
TARENTUM, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
