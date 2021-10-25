Hemphill Weather Forecast
HEMPHILL, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
