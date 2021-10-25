CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemphill Weather Forecast

Hemphill (TX) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

HEMPHILL, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0cbpnNgT00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Comments / 0

