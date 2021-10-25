4-Day Weather Forecast For Hurlock

HURLOCK, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, October 26 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 29 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 65 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.