CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurlock, MD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hurlock

Hurlock (MD) Weather Channel
Hurlock (MD) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

HURLOCK, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cbpnMnk00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chance, MD
City
Hurlock, MD
Hurlock (MD) Weather Channel

Hurlock (MD) Weather Channel

Hurlock, MD
79
Followers
604
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy