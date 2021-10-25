Daily Weather Forecast For Ridgeley

RIDGELEY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Chance of Rain Showers High 59 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.