Ridgeley, WV

Daily Weather Forecast For Ridgeley

 7 days ago

RIDGELEY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cbpnIGq00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

