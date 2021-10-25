Lockport Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, LA

 7 days ago

LOCKPORT, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0cbpnGVO00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

