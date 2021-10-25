CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rural Hall, NC

A rainy Monday in Rural Hall — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

7 days ago
 7 days ago

(RURAL HALL, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Rural Hall Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rural Hall:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0cbpnDrD00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rural Hall, NC
