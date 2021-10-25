CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Summit, NC

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Browns Summit

Browns Summit (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(BROWNS SUMMIT, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Browns Summit Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Browns Summit:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cbpnB5l00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

