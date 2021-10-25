Weather Forecast For Somerville
SOMERVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 28
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
