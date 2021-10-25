CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For Somerville

 7 days ago

SOMERVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tc7T4_0cbpn9PY00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

