Morgantown, KY

Weather Forecast For Morgantown

 7 days ago

MORGANTOWN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cbpn7e600

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of drizzle overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Morgantown, KY
