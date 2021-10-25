Weather Forecast For Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of drizzle overnight
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 63 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
