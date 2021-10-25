Weather Forecast For Wixom
WIXOM, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 50 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
