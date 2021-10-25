Weather Forecast For Wixom

WIXOM, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 50 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 26 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 50 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 60 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



