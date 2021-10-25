CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brundidge, AL

Brundidge Weather Forecast

Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel
Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

BRUNDIDGE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEIuj_0cbpn4zv00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Brundidge — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BRUNDIDGE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brundidge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
BRUNDIDGE, AL
Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(BRUNDIDGE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brundidge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
BRUNDIDGE, AL
Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel

Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel

Brundidge, AL
113
Followers
598
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy