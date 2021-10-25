CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horse Cave, KY

Horse Cave Daily Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

HORSE CAVE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of drizzle overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

