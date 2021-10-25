Horse Cave Daily Weather Forecast
HORSE CAVE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of drizzle overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
