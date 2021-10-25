Flatwoods Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FLATWOODS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers Likely
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
