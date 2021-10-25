CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flatwoods, KY

Flatwoods Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel
Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

FLATWOODS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0cbpmzow00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Flatwoods — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FLATWOODS, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Flatwoods. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
FLATWOODS, KY
Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel

Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel

Flatwoods, KY
202
Followers
600
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy