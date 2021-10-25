Flatwoods Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FLATWOODS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 63 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers Likely High 65 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



