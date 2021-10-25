Summerton Daily Weather Forecast
SUMMERTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0