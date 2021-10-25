CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerton, SC

Summerton Daily Weather Forecast

Summerton (SC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

SUMMERTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cbpmnTS00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

