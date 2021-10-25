Marshall Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MARSHALL, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
