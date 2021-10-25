CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, IL

Marshall Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Marshall (IL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

MARSHALL, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0cbpmmaj00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 37 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

