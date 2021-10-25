CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Bryans Road

BRYANS ROAD, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cbpmkpH00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

