Captain Cook, HI

Daily Weather Forecast For Captain Cook

 7 days ago

CAPTAIN COOK, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cbpmjwY00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

