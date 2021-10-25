Daily Weather Forecast For Captain Cook
CAPTAIN COOK, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 28
Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
