Daily Weather Forecast For Captain Cook

CAPTAIN COOK, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, October 28 Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



