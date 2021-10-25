CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hitchcock, TX

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Hitchcock

Hitchcock (TX) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(HITCHCOCK, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hitchcock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hitchcock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cbpmgIN00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

