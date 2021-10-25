CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emory Daily Weather Forecast

Emory (TX) Weather Channel
EMORY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hLhH_0cbpmZ4A00

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

