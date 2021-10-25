Daily Weather Forecast For Whitwell

WHITWELL, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 68 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers High 62 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.