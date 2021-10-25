CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, GA

Vienna is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

Vienna (GA) Weather Channel
Vienna (GA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(VIENNA, GA) A sunny Monday is here for Vienna, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Vienna:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cbpmVXG00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Weather Blog: A Mild Day With A Cooldown Later On

Hi Everyone! Today will be the mildest day of the work and school week. At 60° the mildest day — think about that. It is Nov. 1 The average daytime high is now 63°. Generally speaking, this week will be 7 to 10° below average in the low- to mid-50’s. At night we will drop into the mid upper 30’s. (41° is the current overnight average low.)  An area of low pressure gently passing by overnight, albeit with a few showers, will pull air our way from central Canada. And there is your cool down. Through today we will see the temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
Vienna (GA) Weather Channel

Vienna (GA) Weather Channel

Vienna, GA
147
Followers
595
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy