Daily Weather Forecast For Willows
WILLOWS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, October 26
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
