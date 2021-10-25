Daily Weather Forecast For Willows

WILLOWS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 44 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, October 26 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.