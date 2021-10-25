CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday sun alert in Delhi — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Delhi (LA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(DELHI, LA) A sunny Monday is here for Delhi, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Delhi:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rWyU_0cbpmR0M00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

