Hayesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HAYESVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 26 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 50 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 23 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers High 46 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.