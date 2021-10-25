Hayesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayesville, NC

Hayesville (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

HAYESVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cbpmObP00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 46 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

