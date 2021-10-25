Hayesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HAYESVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 50 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 46 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
