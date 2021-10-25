CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, CA

Weather Forecast For Waterford

 7 days ago

WATERFORD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hLhH_0cbpmK4V00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

