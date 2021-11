Yubico isn’t exactly a new name when it comes to security but the company has just released a new security key. The Yubico Security Key C NFC follows the YubiKey 5C NFC but is more affordable. It offers the same security access to your Windows 10 computer, Android phone, or even iPhone if want peace of mind all the time. It’s a physical key that makes it difficult or almost impossible for hackers to get into. This tap-and-go product works via NFC connectivity and with some apps that may require secure and private access.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO