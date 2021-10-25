4-Day Weather Forecast For Groesbeck
Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
