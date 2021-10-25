Monday rain in Rocky Point meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(ROCKY POINT, NC) Monday is set to be rainy in Rocky Point, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rocky Point:

Monday, October 25 Rain showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 72 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.