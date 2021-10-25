Hawley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HAWLEY, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Rain during the day; while rain then rain showers likely overnight
- High 55 °F, low 47 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0