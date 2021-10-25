CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Union

Union (KY) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

UNION, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cbplzr900

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Union (KY) Weather Channel

