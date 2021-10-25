Cornelius Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CORNELIUS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 55 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Light Rain
- High 58 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Light Rain Likely
- High 58 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Light Rain Likely
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
