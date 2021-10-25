Twin City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

TWIN CITY, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0cbplK6i00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

