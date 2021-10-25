Twin City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TWIN CITY, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
