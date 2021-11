Neil Young and Crazy Horse have shared a new song “Heading West,” which will appear on their upcoming LP Barn, out Dec. 10. It’s a nostalgic look back at Young’s childhood, and his move from Ontario to Winnipeg after his parents divorce. “What a great ride with the Horse on this one!” Young wrote on the Neil Young Archives. “[Guitar tech] Larry Cragg had my guitar sounding so alive… My mom and I travelled across the country together, heading west. She was on her way back home to start over. I was on my way there with her. Here’s a song...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO