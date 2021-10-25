Monday rain in Uhrichsville meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(UHRICHSVILLE, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Uhrichsville Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Uhrichsville:

Monday, October 25 Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly Cloudy High 61 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.