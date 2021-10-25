Weather Forecast For Yoakum
YOAKUM, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0