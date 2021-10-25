Weather Forecast For Yoakum

YOAKUM, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 25 mph



