Weather Forecast For Yoakum

 7 days ago

YOAKUM, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cbpk7T300

  • Monday, October 25

    Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

