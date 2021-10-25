Monday rain in Old Fort: Ideas to make the most of it

(OLD FORT, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Old Fort Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Old Fort:

Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers High 60 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.