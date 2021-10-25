CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Fort, NC

Monday rain in Old Fort: Ideas to make the most of it

Old Fort (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(OLD FORT, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Old Fort Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Old Fort:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0cbpjbhh00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

