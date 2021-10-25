Weather Forecast For Rodeo
RODEO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Light rain likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 48 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
