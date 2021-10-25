CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For Rodeo

 7 days ago

RODEO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cbpjMeu00

  • Monday, October 25

    Light rain likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 48 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

