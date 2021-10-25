Monday set for rain in North Versailles — 3 ways to make the most of it

(NORTH VERSAILLES, PA) Monday is set to be rainy in North Versailles, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North Versailles:

Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



