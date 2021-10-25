CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magalia, CA

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Magalia

Magalia (CA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(MAGALIA, CA) Monday is set to be rainy in Magalia, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Magalia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cbpjDiN00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 51 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

