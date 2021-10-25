Monday set for rain in Fowlerville — 3 ways to make the most of it
(FOWLERVILLE, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fowlerville Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fowlerville:
Monday, October 25
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 48 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Patchy frost then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0