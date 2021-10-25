CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday set for rain in Fowlerville — 3 ways to make the most of it

Fowlerville (MI) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(FOWLERVILLE, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fowlerville Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fowlerville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cbpj9Gi00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Patchy frost then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

