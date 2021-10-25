Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities
(MADILL, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Madill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Madill:
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
