Madill, OK

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

 7 days ago

(MADILL, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Madill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Madill:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cbpj4r500

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

