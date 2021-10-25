CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganfield, KY

Weather Forecast For Morganfield

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel
Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

MORGANFIELD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oou2A_0cbpj3yM00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Morganfield

(MORGANFIELD, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Morganfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MORGANFIELD, KY
Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

Morganfield, KY
146
Followers
603
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy