Pevely Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Pevely (MO) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

PEVELY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0cbpj1Cu00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

