Pevely Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PEVELY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 57 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0