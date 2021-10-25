4-Day Weather Forecast For Helotes
HELOTES, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0