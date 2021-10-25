CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leechburg, PA

Rainy forecast for Leechburg? Jump on it!

Leechburg (PA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(LEECHBURG, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Leechburg Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Leechburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cbpixue00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely then cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

