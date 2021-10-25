CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley, NC

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Stanley (NC) Weather Channel
Stanley (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(STANLEY, NC) Monday is set to be rainy in Stanley, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stanley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cbpiuGT00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Stanley (NC) Weather Channel

Stanley Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Stanley: Saturday, October 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, October 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 25: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight;
STANLEY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stanley, NC
Stanley (NC) Weather Channel

Stanley (NC) Weather Channel

Stanley, NC
90
Followers
601
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy